BHS Lincoln 18 Light Pendant, Black

If you're looking for a lighting focal point, check out the Lincoln Pendant Ceiling Light in Black. The atom-like centre piece projects a beautiful wash of light over any room it is placed in, due to the gorgeous smoke finished shades.
Satin black finishBeautiful smoked glass shadesStatement centre piece

