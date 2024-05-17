Swan SM22038LWN 700W Digital Microwave White

Enjoy a quick and hassle-free approach to food preparation with the stylish Swan Symphony Microwave. With a generous 20-litre capacity and plenty of space for a full-sized dinner plate, it's ideal for one or the whole family. Designed with practicality and style in mind, this sleek 700W microwave is the perfect addition to anyone's kitchen. With 5 different power levels it allows you to find the ideal temperature to cook a whole variety of foods, effortlessly. The defrost setting even saves you valuable time in the kitchen allowing you to cook from frozen or quickly defrost ingredients for your weeknight meal. The 60-minute timer with cooking end signals provides accuracy and precision, allowing you to get on with other tasks whilst your food cooks.