BHS Cosgrove Table Lamp, Blue

Add a tranquil accent to your bedroom decor with the Cosgrove Patterned Ceramic Table Lamp in Cobalt Blue. The cobalt blue finish of this reading light wonderful pop of colour to a modern neutral space.
Calming cobalt blue finish
Ceramic base features a stunning pattern
Fabric shade diffuses a relaxing glow

