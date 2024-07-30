Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Cosgrove Table Lamp, Grey
image 1 of BHS Cosgrove Table Lamp, Greyimage 2 of BHS Cosgrove Table Lamp, Greyimage 3 of BHS Cosgrove Table Lamp, Greyimage 4 of BHS Cosgrove Table Lamp, Greyimage 5 of BHS Cosgrove Table Lamp, Grey

BHS Cosgrove Table Lamp, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£65.00

£65.00/each

BHS Cosgrove Table Lamp, Grey
Create a cosy reading corner with the Cosgrove Patterned Ceramic Table Lamp in Dark Grey. The fabric shade included with this ceramic table lamp adds a warm glow for a wonder relaxing lighting layer.
Drum shade creates a timeless silhouetteBase is adorned with an intricate patternBold dark grey finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here