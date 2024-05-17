Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Annalee Chandelier, Silver
image 1 of BHS Annalee Chandelier, Silverimage 2 of BHS Annalee Chandelier, Silverimage 3 of BHS Annalee Chandelier, Silverimage 4 of BHS Annalee Chandelier, Silverimage 5 of BHS Annalee Chandelier, Silver

BHS Annalee Chandelier, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£320.00

£320.00/each

BHS Annalee Chandelier, Silver
Elevate your interior decor with the Annalee 8 Light Chandelier in shining chrome, featuring a stunning design with crystal accents and droplets. Its eight lights and chrome finish create a dazzling focal point, perfect for illuminating your living or even bathroom, with elegance due to the IP44 waterproof rating.
IP44 rated for water resistanceFeatures crystal effect accentsHigh shine metallic finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here