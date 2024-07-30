BHS Sabik LED Outdoor Solar Wall Light, Anthracite

Add style and security to your home with the Sabik LED Outdoor Solar Wall Light with PIR in Anthracite. The motion sensor that is built into this solar powered light brings added functionality, perfect for installation above your driveway. Height: 11.5cm, Width: 20.7cm, Projection: 8.5cm, Bulb: 5 Watt, Integrated LED