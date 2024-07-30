BHS Cian Bathroom Flush Ceiling Light, Chrome

Get the minimalist look for your decor with the Cian Small LED Bathroom Flush Ceiling Light, ideal for low ceilings. This IP44 rated water resistant light comes in a chrome finish and is LED integrated, meaning you do not need to purchase bulbs with this light. Height: 9cm, Diameter: 43cm, Bulb: 15 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '3 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.