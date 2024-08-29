BHS 3 x Ruva LED Fire Rated IP65 Recessed Spotlight, White

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Seamless lighting looks for your home with this Ruva 3 Pack Circular Fire Rated Spot Lights, finished in matte white to blend with white ceilings. These IP65 rated recessed spotlights are also adjustable, allowing you to tilt them in any direction of your choice, and have a 4000K natural white shine. Height: 3cm, Diameter: 8.7cm, Bulb: 5 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <E>.

Seamless lighting looks for your home with this Ruva 3 Pack Circular Fire Rated Spot Lights, finished in matte white to blend with white ceilings. These IP65 rated recessed spotlights are also adjustable, allowing you to tilt them in any direction of your choice, and have a 4000K natural white shine. Height: 3cm, Diameter: 8.7cm, Bulb: 5 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <E>.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.