Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Grill Fire Pit with Adjustable Grill Grates

This Outsunny charcoal barbecue is a great addition to your outdoor cooking, with its great combinations it has a variety of options. Made from steel, with stainless steel cooking grills and a wooden side chopping board for preparations. The bbq grill's main grill can easily be adjusted in height to ensure perfect cooking and the secondary grill can be used to store cooked food to keep the temperature up. It also has a vent at the bottom to remove the ashes from the main burning area.