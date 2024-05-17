Marketplace.
£60.00

BHS Diego Outdoor Pedestal Light, Black
Brighten your outdoor space with the Diego Outdoor Post Light in Black. The sleek frame of this pathway light brings a minimalist accent to your garden, while the water resistance adds a robust element to the stylish looks.
Monochrome black finishWater resistant IP44 ratedCompatible with energy efficient bulbs

