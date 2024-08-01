BHS Indus Rechargeable Outdoor Table Lamp, White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns



Elevate the decked area of your outside space with the Indus LED Rechargeable Opal Lantern Style Outdoor Table Lamp in White. The attached handle of this patio lamp allows you to illuminate any space wonderfully as well as quickly change your look. Height: 28cm, Width: cm, Length: cm, Bulb: 1.3 Watt, Integrated LED

