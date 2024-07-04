Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Bodhi Table Lamp, Brass
image 1 of BHS Bodhi Table Lamp, Brassimage 2 of BHS Bodhi Table Lamp, Brassimage 3 of BHS Bodhi Table Lamp, Brassimage 4 of BHS Bodhi Table Lamp, Brassimage 5 of BHS Bodhi Table Lamp, Brass

BHS Bodhi Table Lamp, Brass

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£25.00

£25.00/each

BHS Bodhi Table Lamp, Brass
Combine glam with minimalism when you shop the Bodhi Table Lamp, finished in an opulent brass colour. This table lamp features a simplistic box frame with a clear glass shade within, ideal for offering a stylish accent light to your tabletops for an ambient glow emitted outwards.
Comes in a luxurious brass finishIdeal for any bedside table or sideboardEnsures a warm ambient accent glow

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here