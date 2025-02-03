Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Dot 1 Light Wall Light, Silver

BHS Dot 1 Light Wall Light, Silver

No ratings yet

Write a review

£30.00

£30.00/each

Sold and sent by BHS

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BHS Dot 1 Light Wall Light, Silver
Illuminate your space with the Dot Wall Light in sleek chrome, offering a modern and stylish lighting solution. Its minimalist opal glass design and chrome finish add a touch of contemporary elegance to any room.
Ideal on either side of a hallway or mirrorOffers a minimalist appearance to your decorHigh shine metallic finish
Sold by BHS (LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here