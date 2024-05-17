BHS Lille Outdoor Wall Light, Blue

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Transform your outdoor oasis into a serene retreat with our Lille Outdoor Bevelled Glass Wall Light Lantern in Pale Blue. Inspired by coastal aesthetics, this lantern captures the essence of seaside tranquillity. Its delicate pale blue hue evokes a sense of calmness and relaxation, perfect for enhancing your garden or veranda.

Transform your outdoor oasis into a serene retreat with our Lille Outdoor Bevelled Glass Wall Light Lantern in Pale Blue. Inspired by coastal aesthetics, this lantern captures the essence of seaside tranquillity. Its delicate pale blue hue evokes a sense of calmness and relaxation, perfect for enhancing your garden or veranda.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.