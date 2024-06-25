Marketplace.
BHS Aurora Semi Flush Ceiling Light, Silver

BHS Aurora Semi Flush Ceiling Light, Silver
Add glamour to your interior with the Aurora 3 Light Crystal Bar Semi Flush Ceiling Light in shining chrome, featuring sparkling crystal effect prisms. Its chrome finish, IP44 rating and semi-flush mount design create a luxurious ambience, perfect for adding elegance to your any bathroom with a low ceiling.
IP44 rated for water resistanceFeatures crystal effect accentsHigh shine metallic finish

