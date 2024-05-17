BHS Daphne 9 Light Bathroom Chandelier, Silver

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Flood your room with a bright glow with the Daphne 9 Light Bathroom Ceiling Pendant in Chrome. The chrome finish of this bathroom chandelier adds the regal elegance wonderfully.

Flood your room with a bright glow with the Daphne 9 Light Bathroom Ceiling Pendant in Chrome. The chrome finish of this bathroom chandelier adds the regal elegance wonderfully.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.