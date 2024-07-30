Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Walker Outdoor Wall Light, Ivory
image 1 of BHS Walker Outdoor Wall Light, Ivoryimage 2 of BHS Walker Outdoor Wall Light, Ivoryimage 3 of BHS Walker Outdoor Wall Light, Ivoryimage 4 of BHS Walker Outdoor Wall Light, Ivoryimage 5 of BHS Walker Outdoor Wall Light, Ivory

BHS Walker Outdoor Wall Light, Ivory

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£27.00

£27.00/each

BHS Walker Outdoor Wall Light, Ivory
Introduce a combination of traditionalism and modernism with the Walker Outdoor Fishermans Style Wall Light in Ivory. Featuring a gorgeous ribbed glass shade, warm and welcoming hues will be projected across your outdoor space in a beautiful pattern.
Chic ivory finishChic ivory finishChic ivory finish

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here