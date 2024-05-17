Marketplace.
image 1 of Paradiso Swan Swing Seat
image 1 of Paradiso Swan Swing Seatimage 2 of Paradiso Swan Swing Seatimage 3 of Paradiso Swan Swing Seat

Paradiso Swan Swing Seat

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£44.99

£44.99/each

Paradiso Swan Swing Seat
This robustly made swan swing with a large high-backed seat, large handles, and a swans head shaped rigid leg brace, that, with the large easy grip handles will keep your child securely in place on the swing. It comes with a large rope that feeds through four holes on the seat and includes metal fixings, so it can be secured firmly to a tree or other over- hanging structure, so your child can rock and swing in safety. Suits ages 1- 3 years. Dimensions of swing seat: 36 x 56.5 x 41.5 cm.
A cute swan themed swing seat with a Swans headAlso has large easy grip handlesComes with a long rope & metal fixings

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here