Paradiso Swan Swing Seat

This robustly made swan swing with a large high-backed seat, large handles, and a swans head shaped rigid leg brace, that, with the large easy grip handles will keep your child securely in place on the swing. It comes with a large rope that feeds through four holes on the seat and includes metal fixings, so it can be secured firmly to a tree or other over- hanging structure, so your child can rock and swing in safety. Suits ages 1- 3 years. Dimensions of swing seat: 36 x 56.5 x 41.5 cm.