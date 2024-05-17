Marketplace.
image 1 of Engino STEM and Robotics PRO Set
image 1 of Engino STEM and Robotics PRO Setimage 2 of Engino STEM and Robotics PRO Setimage 3 of Engino STEM and Robotics PRO Setimage 4 of Engino STEM and Robotics PRO Setimage 5 of Engino STEM and Robotics PRO Set

Engino STEM and Robotics PRO Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£249.99

£249.99/each

Engino STEM and Robotics PRO Set
The STEM and Robotics ERP Pro education set is specially designed for late Primary and Secondary school students, it combines the core subjects of STEM together with Robotics and includes high level projects that lead to a deeper understanding of the underlying theory while also developing 21st century skills. The set comes in a convenient plastic storage tub that contains a large number of Engino structural and technical parts, together with advanced robotic devices such as ERP Pro controller, 3 x DC motors, 5 x LEDs, a touch sensor and 2 x IR sensors. The set allows the construction of more than 30 STEM and Robotic models. With 369 plastic parts, 1678 connecting points, battery compartment for 6 x AA batteries, not included, Pro controller with 7 import and outport ports, onboard buttons. It also has USB and Bluetooth connectivity. Comes with a 43 x 31 x 15 cm plastic storage tub with dividers. For 2 to 3 builders. Suits ages 9 to 12 years
Ideal for late primary, secondary school studentsWith 369 plastic parts and 1678 connecting partsFor 2 to 3 builders, suits ages 9 to 12 years

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here