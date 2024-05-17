Engino Creative Engineering 20 in 1 Maker Girl

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Introducing the CREATIVE ENGINEERING series a condensed presentation of the ENGINO system, perfect for online stores. This innovative collection combines best selling models from our traditional ENGINO ranges, fostering the spirit of young engineers and inventors. Emphasizing creativity, numerous models can be crafted from a single set. STEM principles are elevated through advanced digital content, enriching theory and hands on experimentation. Each set is housed in a convenient plastic tub for easy storage and ongoing play. featuring the award winning Qboidz system. For older kids aged 7-12 plus, the Maker Master offers a range of options, beginning with the 20 models in 1 kit and progressing to the more intricate 60 models in 1 edition, which includes motorized control. While the ENGINO system is inclusive for all genders, the Maker Girl special edition encourages active engagement of girls in STEM adventures. Transform your child's learning journey today.

