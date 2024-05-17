Marketplace.
Engino STEM Qboidz and Junior Robotics Set

Engino STEM Qboidz and Junior Robotics Set
The Qboidz and Junior Robotics education set is the ultimate solution for early Primary school students. It is the combination of the large tub of Qboidz which allows more than 98 models to be created from animals, vehicles and more, you can even start to learn coding. The Junior Robotics set that steps up the complexity for the higher ages and includes the ERP MINI controller, sensors, an LED red light, and a DC motor. It also has USB and Bluetooth connectivity. The merging of creativity with the ability to code and animate models, provides a unique combination for open-projects and multi-level thinking. With digital instructions and model library. Requires 3 x AAA batteries, not supplied. With 268 plastic parts, 1743 connecting parts, battery compartment, mini controller, onboard buttons. For 2 to 3 builders. Suits ages 5 to 7 years.
The building kit for early Primary studentsWith 268 plastic parts and 1743 connecting parts

