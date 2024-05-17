Engino GinoBot Advanced Edition

Meet GinoBot, Its a highly programmable robot ready to be used straight out of the box. Developed by a high level research team of engineers and academics, GinoBot is a unique tool for teaching STEM disciplines, computational thinking, and digital literacy with fun and hands on experiential activities. It helps students explore divergent projects in a broad range of levels. It has literally unlimited expansion potential since it allows the attachment of add on 3rd party electronics and hardware like a Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and micro bit. Besides its internal sensors and its expandability with 3rd party electronics, the body of GinoBot is also compatible with the Engino building system to construct larger and more sophisticated robots. It comes with a rechargeable battery that last up to 3 hours,dependant on use. 23 plastic parts, 123 connecting points. Suits ages 7 to 12 years plus.