Toimsa Pets 16 inch Bicycle

This colourful freewheeling Pets themed 16 inch bicycle comes with a front calliper brake and a rear drum brake. it features pneumatic tyres with spoked wheels and mudguards and also has removable stabilisers. The 16 inch Pet bicycle also comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebars and also comes with a rear doll carrier with strap, a front basket and colourful Pet decals. Suits ages 5 to 7 years. Child height range 110 to 120 cm.