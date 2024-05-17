Marketplace.
image 1 of Toimsa Lightning 12 inch Bicycle
image 1 of Toimsa Lightning 12 inch Bicycleimage 2 of Toimsa Lightning 12 inch Bicycleimage 3 of Toimsa Lightning 12 inch Bicycleimage 4 of Toimsa Lightning 12 inch Bicycleimage 5 of Toimsa Lightning 12 inch Bicycle

Toimsa Lightning 12 inch Bicycle

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£109.99

£109.99/each

Toimsa Lightning 12 inch Bicycle
Experience the thrill of zooming along on this vibrant bicycle that's as swift as lightning. Designed with a fixed rear wheel, the bike smoothly halts when pedaling ceases. Enhanced with a robust V type front brake, this bicycle ensures controlled stops. Boasting 12 inch wheels and durable EVA tires that resist punctures, it guarantees a smooth ride. Plus, the bike comes with detachable stabilizers, an adjustable saddle, and handlebars, along with a convenient front basket. Ideal for ages 3 to 5, accommodating children with heights ranging from 86 to 100 cm. Embrace outdoor fun with this dynamic 12 inch bicycle.
Child Height 86 to 100 cmfixed rear wheelEVA tires that resist punctures

View all Cycling & Scooters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here