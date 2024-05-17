Marketplace.
image 1 of Engino Robotic Challenge Flexi Track Puzzle
image 1 of Engino Robotic Challenge Flexi Track Puzzleimage 2 of Engino Robotic Challenge Flexi Track Puzzle

Engino Robotic Challenge Flexi Track Puzzle

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£119.99

£119.99/each

Engino Robotic Challenge Flexi Track Puzzle
Enhance your robotic programming experience with Enginos innovative floor mats, the Robotic Challenge Flexi Track Puzzle. Designed to offer realistic challenges that inspire creativity and problem-solving, our large-scale corrugated plastic puzzle pieces are versatile and easy to store. These unique floor mats include solid puzzles with layouts like line following and maze challenges. Additionally, we proudly introduce the Robotic Challenge Flexi Track Puzzle for GinoBot, a game-changer in robotics education. Crafted from durable cardboard, this puzzle features slots for easy connection, allowing you to customize layouts based on your requirements. With a variety of pieces including straight lines, corners, and crossroads, the possibilities are endless, enabling greater complexity in programming. The puzzle's printed black lines incorporate slots for coloured pieces. These colours are detected by GinoBots floor sensors, enabling programming decisions based on different hues. The set even includes components to construct colourful towers, perfect for GinoBots grabber model. Specifications 8 straight puzzle pieces, each measuring 16.5 x 22cm. 6 corner puzzle pieces, each measuring 20 x 20cm, 2 crossroad puzzle pieces, each measuring 22 x 22cm, 4 line end puzzle pieces, each measuring 18 x 6.5cm, 20 Qboidz parts for building 2 towers designed for picking and sorting. Discover a new dimension in robotics education with ENGINO's versatile floor mats. Encourage hands-on learning and creative exploration while optimising programming skills. Get started today. Suits ages 5 to 12 years plus.
Enhance your robotic programming experienceDesigned to offer realistic challenges

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here