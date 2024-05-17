Engino Robotic Challenge Flexi Track Puzzle

Enhance your robotic programming experience with Enginos innovative floor mats, the Robotic Challenge Flexi Track Puzzle. Designed to offer realistic challenges that inspire creativity and problem-solving, our large-scale corrugated plastic puzzle pieces are versatile and easy to store. These unique floor mats include solid puzzles with layouts like line following and maze challenges. Additionally, we proudly introduce the Robotic Challenge Flexi Track Puzzle for GinoBot, a game-changer in robotics education. Crafted from durable cardboard, this puzzle features slots for easy connection, allowing you to customize layouts based on your requirements. With a variety of pieces including straight lines, corners, and crossroads, the possibilities are endless, enabling greater complexity in programming. The puzzle's printed black lines incorporate slots for coloured pieces. These colours are detected by GinoBots floor sensors, enabling programming decisions based on different hues. The set even includes components to construct colourful towers, perfect for GinoBots grabber model. Specifications 8 straight puzzle pieces, each measuring 16.5 x 22cm. 6 corner puzzle pieces, each measuring 20 x 20cm, 2 crossroad puzzle pieces, each measuring 22 x 22cm, 4 line end puzzle pieces, each measuring 18 x 6.5cm, 20 Qboidz parts for building 2 towers designed for picking and sorting. Discover a new dimension in robotics education with ENGINO's versatile floor mats. Encourage hands-on learning and creative exploration while optimising programming skills. Get started today. Suits ages 5 to 12 years plus.