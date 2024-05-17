Engino STEM Junior Robotics Set

The Junior Robotics education set is specially designed for early Primary school students of ages 5 to 7. It combines the core subjects of STEM together with Robotics. The set comes in a convenient plastic storage tub that contains a large number of Engino Qboidz plastic parts and robotic devices such as the ERP Mini controller, a DC motor, an LED and a touch sensor, allowing the construction of 8 robotized STEM models. Comes with 125 plastic parts, 723 connecting points and digital instructions and also comes with a plastic storage tub that measures 43 x 31 x 8 cm. For 2 - 3 builders. Requires 3 x AAA batteries, not supplied. Suits ages 5 – 7 years.