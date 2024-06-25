Engino STEM Qboidz Set

The STEM Qboidz starter set is the ideal set for preschool children to start building with Engino. The Qboidz system combines the award-winning snap fit connectivity of Engino system with the effortless building feature of stackable blocks. The set encourages preschool children to develop their cognitive, social, and motor skills through fun and creative play. This set includes enough parts to build models out of a library of 90 different ideas. The system is designed to allow for four different levels of building complexity, allowing younger children to still be creative while also challenging them as they grow older. It includes 195 plastic parts, 1043 Connecting points and digital instructions for 90 model, also comes with a plastic storage tub that measures 43 x 31 x 15 cm. Perfect for 3 to 4 builders. Suits ages 3 to 6 years.