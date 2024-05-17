Engino STEM and Robotics PRO Set with Rechargeable Battery

The STEM and Robotics ERP Pro education set is specially designed for late Primary and Secondary school students, it combines the core subjects of STEM together with Robotics and includes high level projects that lead to a deeper understanding of the underlying theory while also developing 21st century skills. The set comes in a convenient plastic storage tub that contains a large number of Engino structural and technical parts, together with advanced robotic devices such as ERP Pro controller, 3 x DC motors, 5 x LEDs, a touch sensor and 2 x IR sensors. The set allows the construction of more than 30 STEM and Robotic models. With 369 plastic parts, 1678 connecting points, a rechargeable battery compartment , Pro controller with 7 import/outport ports, onboard buttons. It also has USB and Bluetooth connectivity. Comes with a 43 x 31 x 15 cm plastic storage tub with dividers. For 2 to 3 builders. Suits ages 9 to 12 years