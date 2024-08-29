Marketplace.
image 1 of Totum Disney 100 Diamond Painting
image 1 of Totum Disney 100 Diamond Paintingimage 2 of Totum Disney 100 Diamond Paintingimage 3 of Totum Disney 100 Diamond Paintingimage 4 of Totum Disney 100 Diamond Paintingimage 5 of Totum Disney 100 Diamond Painting

Totum Disney 100 Diamond Painting

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

Totum Disney 100 Diamond Painting
Introducing the Disney 100 Diamond Painting Kit an enchanting artistic adventure for your little ones. This delightful kit, adorned with beloved Disney characters, brings a century of wonder to life in a sparkling, creative way. Crafted for children with a passion for art and a love for Disney. This kit is a treasure trove of creative possibilities. Your child will have the joy of crafting exquisite Disney themed artwork using an array of dazzling gems. Each carefully selected gem adds a touch of magic to their creations. With this kit, young artists can dive into the world of Disney, bringing iconic characters to life one gem at a time. Select one of the six character cards. Adorn it with the abundant assortment of over 1000 rhinestones provided. Proudly display your masterpiece on the included stands. The kit includes essential tools and a convenient tray, making it easier for your child to bring their artistic vision to life. Watch as their faces light up with pride and accomplishment as they complete each card, revealing a masterpiece that captures the essence of Disneys timeless magic. Don't miss out on the opportunity to nurture your child's artistic skills and ignite their Disney inspired imagination. Order the Disney 100 Diamond Painting Kit today and let the artistry and wonder unfold.
Array of dazzling gemsCreative possibilitiesBringing iconic characters to life

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here