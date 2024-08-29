Totum Disney 100 Diamond Painting

Introducing the Disney 100 Diamond Painting Kit an enchanting artistic adventure for your little ones. This delightful kit, adorned with beloved Disney characters, brings a century of wonder to life in a sparkling, creative way. Crafted for children with a passion for art and a love for Disney. This kit is a treasure trove of creative possibilities. Your child will have the joy of crafting exquisite Disney themed artwork using an array of dazzling gems. Each carefully selected gem adds a touch of magic to their creations. With this kit, young artists can dive into the world of Disney, bringing iconic characters to life one gem at a time. Select one of the six character cards. Adorn it with the abundant assortment of over 1000 rhinestones provided. Proudly display your masterpiece on the included stands. The kit includes essential tools and a convenient tray, making it easier for your child to bring their artistic vision to life. Watch as their faces light up with pride and accomplishment as they complete each card, revealing a masterpiece that captures the essence of Disneys timeless magic. Don't miss out on the opportunity to nurture your child's artistic skills and ignite their Disney inspired imagination. Order the Disney 100 Diamond Painting Kit today and let the artistry and wonder unfold.