Winfun Dino Drop N Pop

Winfun Dino Drop N Pop
A delightful dinosaur themed ball dropper. Just place the balls into the Dinosaur and push the button to see them bounce around. You can press the tail of the Dinosaur to change the route of the ball. To release the ball, simply move the leaf in the Dinosaurs mouth. Comes with 3 colourful balls and features fun sound effects, melodies, a flashing light and a ball propeller. Suits ages 12 months plus. Requires 2 x AAA batteries, supplied.
A delightful dinosaur themed ball dropperPlace the 3 included balls into the DinosaurThen push the button to see them bounce around

