Totum Paw Patrol Bath Dominoes

Introducing the Paw Patrol Bath Dominos. A delightful addition to your child's playtime routine. Crafted with care and designed for endless fun, these Paw Patrol themed dominoes are the perfect choice to make bath time an adventure. Made from high quality EVA foam, these dominoes are not only safe but also easy for little hands to handle. Each piece is designed to stick securely onto bathroom tiles, creating a canvas for your childs imagination to run wild. Bath time is transformed into a learning experience as your child arranges the dominoes, creating patterns and exploring cause and effect relationships. This hands on play encourages cognitive development while making bath time a breeze. Watch as your little one recreates their favourite Paw Patrol missions right in the tub. The vibrant and waterproof design ensures these dominoes stand up to water play, providing hours of entertainment.