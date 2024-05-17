Nikko Road Rippers Mega Fleet Light & Sound Dump Truck

Its time to clock in at the job site with this 12 inch motorised Dump Truck with forward and reverse motion. Featuring detailed machine styling with lights and realistic sounds, which include workers voices, music, and dump truck noises. The lights and sounds are operated by the buttons on the side, there are also buttons on the side that operated the dumper buckets tipping action and the forward and reverse motion of the truck. Requires 3 x AA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 3 years +.