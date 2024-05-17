Marketplace.
image 1 of Nikko UK Rush & Rescue Fire Truck
image 1 of Nikko UK Rush & Rescue Fire Truckimage 2 of Nikko UK Rush & Rescue Fire Truckimage 3 of Nikko UK Rush & Rescue Fire Truckimage 4 of Nikko UK Rush & Rescue Fire Truckimage 5 of Nikko UK Rush & Rescue Fire Truck

Nikko UK Rush & Rescue Fire Truck

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

Nikko UK Rush & Rescue Fire Truck
Be one of the first responders with this realistically styled 12 inch UK Rush & Rescue Fire Truck. It is fully motorised with forward drive and has realistic engine and rescue sounds, music, and voices. It also has flashing lights. Requires 3 x AA batteries, supplied. Suit ages 3 years +.
A realistically styled 12 inch UK fire truckFully motorised with forward drive & soundsIt also has flashing lights & vocal phrases

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here