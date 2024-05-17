Totum Rainbow High Charm Bracelets

Elevate your childs style with the Rainbow High Charm Bracelet, a dazzling accessory that captures the magic of colours and self expression. This enchanting bracelet features a collection of vibrant charms that reflect different hues of the rainbow, making it a symbol of positivity and individuality. Crafted with attention to detail, the Rainbow High Charm Bracelet is the perfect blend of fashion and fun. Your child can mix and match the charms to create their unique bracelet, expressing their personality and creativity. Whether for special occasions or everyday wear, this bracelet adds a pop of colour and flair to any outfit. Inspire your child to embrace their uniqueness and spread positivity with the Rainbow High Charm Bracelet, a delightful accessory that celebrates the beauty of diversity. Featuring luxury satin ribbon, heart charm and stickers, and gold coloured link bracelet with suedine cord and metal palm tree, flash, R and 2D sticker charms.