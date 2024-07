Razor Power A5 Electric Scooter - Black

Parked at your desk or cruising the neighbourhood, the Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter makes a stylish statement. With a kick to start, high-torque, brushless hub motor that maintains speeds of up to 10 mph for up to 40 continuous minutes of use, you’ll be riding to work, running errands, or hitting the town in style. An extra-large,8 inch urethane front wheel and abrasion-resistant, airless rear tyre smooth the road so you can travel in total comfort and a patent pending anti rattle folding mechanism provides a quieter ride, as well as easy portability and storage. Elevate your ride with the Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter. Suits ages 8 years +. maximum rider weight 80 kg.