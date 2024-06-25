Razor Power A5 Electric Scooter - Black

Parked at your desk or cruising the neighbourhood, the Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter makes a stylish statement. With a kick to start, high-torque, brushless hub motor that maintains speeds of up to 10 mph for up to 40 continuous minutes of use, youâ€™ll be riding to work, running errands, or hitting the town in style. An extra-large,8 inch urethane front wheel and abrasion-resistant, airless rear tyre smooth the road so you can travel in total comfort and a patent pending anti rattle folding mechanism provides a quieter ride, as well as easy portability and storage. Elevate your ride with the Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter. Suits ages 8 years +. maximum rider weight 80 kg.