Totum Mickey and Friends Diamond 2 in 1 Diamond Painting and Charm Bracelet Twin Pack

This fun Disney Mickey & Friends licensed 2 in 1 creativity set comprises of a Diamond Painting Kit that comes with Mickey, Minnie and Pluto character cards that can be decorated with the included 750 rhinestones and displayed on the included stands. It also comes with an applicator and a tray to collect the rhinestones. The set also includes a Charm Bracelet kit, where you can make two metal Mickey bracelets that you can make and wear yourself and share with your best friend, It includes two bracelets, a four coloured pot of foam dough, a tool, and a template that you can make Mickey themed charms that can then be attached to the bracelets. Suits ages 5 years +.