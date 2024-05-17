Jan Van Haasteren 1000 Piece National Championships Puzzling Jigsaw Puzzle

The National puzzling Championship is the title of this Jan van Haasteren 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle and, as with all of his illustrations, you are sure to find this puzzle extremely enjoyable while laughing at all of the individual illustrations. The finished puzzle image captures a busy hall where the puzzle Championship is being held. As always Jans humour has been put into This image, so keep an eye out! If this small taster of the illustrations in this 1000 piece puzzle sounds like your cup of tea, then don't miss out on the fun of piecing this puzzle together because there are many more hilarious illustrations to be enjoyed. the finished size of a 1000 piece puzzle measures 68 x 49cm (approximately) and the entire jigsaw puzzle has been produced using a high quality cardboard to ensure every jigsaw piece maintains its original shape during use and has a poster-like finish. most of Jan's fans will immediately search for his trademark - the shark's fin - featured in every puzzle. But you can also look for Jan's other favourites - Saint Nicholas, The Hands, The Dentures and a self-portrait of Jan - that can be seen in nearly all of his puzzles. But if you have never puzzled a Jan van Haasteren before, then you can be sure to look out for these things.