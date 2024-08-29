Hama Beads Mermaids Gift Set

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Set with theme Mermaids. Approx. 4.000 beads, 2 large square pegboards No. 234, 2 Hama Gems, colour printed design sheet, instructions and ironing paper. Suitable from 5 years.

Set with theme Mermaids. Approx. 4.000 beads, 2 large square pegboards No. 234, 2 Hama Gems, colour printed design sheet, instructions and ironing paper. Suitable from 5 years.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.