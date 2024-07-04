Marketplace.
Hama Beads Large Gift Box Magical Horses

Create magical designs with the Magical Horses gift box from Hama! Children will have hours of fun using the 4000 beads to create stunning designs. The set contains 4000 beads, 2 pegboards, a colour printed design sheet, instructions and ironing paper. The pegboards, which come in a variety of shapes and sizes, can be used again and again. With Hama the possibilities are endless!
Suitable for ages 5 years +

