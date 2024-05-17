Hot Wheels 1:64 Id Diecast Car '56 Chevy Bel Air

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Hot Wheels iD die-cast cars provide a first-of-its kind mixed play experience; Hot Wheels iD takes vehicle play to a new level of pulse-pounding excitement This elegant die-cast toy car racing system lets kids and grown ups alike check their track speed and count laps with ideal Hot Wheels track and the Hot Wheels Race Portal Race cars in insane digital races and level up with free mobile app; NFC-enabled device or Hot Wheels Race Portal (Each sold separately and subject to availability) required to scan in cars

Hot Wheels iD die-cast cars provide a first-of-its kind mixed play experience; Hot Wheels iD takes vehicle play to a new level of pulse-pounding excitement This elegant die-cast toy car racing system lets kids and grown ups alike check their track speed and count laps with ideal Hot Wheels track and the Hot Wheels Race Portal Race cars in insane digital races and level up with free mobile app; NFC-enabled device or Hot Wheels Race Portal (Each sold separately and subject to availability) required to scan in cars

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.