Royal & Langnickel Engraving Art Gold Retriever & Puppies

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Simply scrape away the lines to reveal a stunning metallic picture that lies beneath. The 10 x 8 pictures are mastered by scraping away the pre-printed outlines. A practice sheet is included in every pack, giving everyone the opportunity to exercise the unique scraper tool technique before attempting their very own masterpiece. Each pack contains one pre-printed board, one practice piece, one scrapertool and full instructions.

Simply scrape away the lines to reveal a stunning metallic picture that lies beneath. The 10 x 8 pictures are mastered by scraping away the pre-printed outlines. A practice sheet is included in every pack, giving everyone the opportunity to exercise the unique scraper tool technique before attempting their very own masterpiece. Each pack contains one pre-printed board, one practice piece, one scrapertool and full instructions.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.