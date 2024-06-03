Teamson Kids Dreamland 360 pop 3.5" Doll House MutiColor

Give your little one's doll collection a stylish place to stay with the Olivia's Little World Dreamland Sunset Dollhouse. This modern-style dollhouse features a multicolor design, making it great for both boys and girls, and it completes any home, classroom, preschool, or daycare playroom. The 3-level design with kitchen, living area, bedroom suite, bathroom provides your little one's dolls with everything they need, while the spiral staircase leading to a rooftop deck and a printed pool and hot tub in the front yard make it a dream home. This complete dollhouse playset with accessories includes a bed with attached pillow, a standing mirror, three hangers, a sofa, a dining table with two chairs, a bathtub, toilet, a folding pool lounge chair, a plant, 2 reusable sticker sheets, and a floor lamp with light effect (requires two included LR44 batteries) for hours of interactive fun. The durable MDF construction is kid-safe and easy to wipe clean for every day messes. The easy-to-follow instructions allow for quick adult assembly so play time can start right away. This dollhouse measures 32.125"x13.875"x35.125" and is compatible with 12" dolls. Recommended for children ages 3 years and up. Five LR44 batteries included. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. OliviaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s Little World and SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s bring to life the magic friendship between a kid and dolls through beautifully made dolls, doll furniture, and doll accessories.