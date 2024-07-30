Galt Who's Hiding? Farmyard Fun Puzzle

Ideal First Discovery Puzzle: A bold and colourful puzzle with 20 large pieces and 10 lift-up flaps for younger children to explore the fun scenes and uncover who and what is hiding3

Encourages Development: Helps to develop concentration, hand-eye coordination, and shape recognition3

Durable and Easy Clean: The easy-to-handle pieces are made with thick, quality board that has a wipe-clean surface for long-lasting fun3

Who’s Hiding Puzzle Size: 40cm x 55cm3

Perfect for Little Hands: Suitable for ages 2 years and up.