Topmodel Diary With Code And Sound Snap Shots

Topmodel Diary With Code And Sound Snap Shots

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Topmodel Diary With Code And Sound Snap Shots
Thoughts and secrets are safely stored in this TOPModel diary. The book is equipped with a small keyboard on which you can enter an individual number code to open. The 80 finely lined and beautifully illustrated pages offer young girls plenty of space to paint, design and write down experiences and feelings. The notebook in colourful Snap Shots design is approx. 20.5 x 15 x 3 cm and is a wonderful gift idea for a birthday or Christmas.

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here