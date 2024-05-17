Topmodel Ylvi Glossy Fibre Tip Felt Pen Set

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

With the fibre tip pens in Ylvi design, small artists can conjure up colourful works of art and let their imagination run wild. The pen set contains 8 felt tip pens in metallic shiny colours: Yellow, Orange, Pink, Pink, Mauve, Mint, Blue and Grey. The pens are particularly suitable for colouring and as an addition to the Ylvi colouring books. The pens are packed in a case for orderly storage and easy transport.

With the fibre tip pens in Ylvi design, small artists can conjure up colourful works of art and let their imagination run wild. The pen set contains 8 felt tip pens in metallic shiny colours: Yellow, Orange, Pink, Pink, Mauve, Mint, Blue and Grey. The pens are particularly suitable for colouring and as an addition to the Ylvi colouring books. The pens are packed in a case for orderly storage and easy transport.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.