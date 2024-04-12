Marketplace.
Triggle Game

STRETCH FOUR TO SCORE: Their moves become your win in this territory-grabbing tabletop strategy game!SIMPLE STRATEGY GAME: To play this fun family game, simply stretch rubber bands across four pegs per turn, and when you create a triangle, claim it with a token! Claim the most triangles to win!DEVELOPMENTAL TOY: With its exciting turn-based action, this puzzle toy encourages spatial reasoning, strategy skills, planning, problem-solving and critical thinking, all while providing hours of tabletop fun.HIGH-QUALITY DURABLE SET: This fun kid's game set features high-quality, durable pieces, including a game board, 4 token trays and 84 tokens in 4 colours!PERFECT GIFT: Offering countless hours of learning and strategy fun, this exciting game is the perfect birthday, Christmas or Easter gift for boys and girls, and is suitable for 2-4 players and for those aged 8 years+.

