Marketplace.
Hama Beads Meerkat Set

Hama Beads Meerkat Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£13.99

£13.99/each

Hama Beads Meerkat Set
The Meerkat Hanging Box includes approximately 2,000 beads, 1 large hexagonal pegboard, colour printed design sheet, instructions and ironing paper. Hama's aim has always been to encourage creativity and imagination in children and adults alike. The possibilities are endless with Hama; the beads are available in different sizes, colours and themes. These colourful beads are arranged on pegboards to form patterns and then fused together with a iron.

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here