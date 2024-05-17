Falcon De Luxe Puzzle 1000 Piece Dolls House Memories

EœDolls house memories „ is the title of this splendid 1000 piece Falcon de luxe jigsaw puzzle, which is part of the Falcon de luxe Nostalgia collection. The puzzle image presents a beautiful coloured bedroom filled by a magnificent dolls toy house. This would be every little girls dream to own a dolls house like that. If the dolls house filled with toys isn't enough for you, then included in the image is a cute puppy just to top the image off. This picturesque 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle has been illustrated by the very talented artist œ Eduard shlyakhtin. The finished size of the 1000 piece puzzle measures 68 x 49cm (approximately) and has been produced using a high quality cardboard to ensure every jigsaw piece maintains its original shape time and time again. Today Falcon de luxe puzzles are designed and crafted with the same passion for excellence that we have always had. They celebrate Falcon „ s distinctive brand values of heritage and innovation. We choose only the most suitable illustrations for our jigsaws. We die-cut each jigsaw piece carefully, so when the jigsaw is completed, it looks more like a poster than a puzzle. Making jigsaws has always been, and will always remain, our passion.