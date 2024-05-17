Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 11" Giant Skar King with Whipslash Action Figure

Immerse yourself in the epic clash between the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island with the launch of the latest movie 'The New Empire'. Experience the ultimate battle of the century with this exclusive GxK collectable action figure, featuring realistic representations of the characters and highly articulated joints for dynamic poses. The Godzilla x Kong 11 Giant Skar King figure is highly detailed with intricate designs to capture the essence of Godzilla and Kong s dangerous new challenger in his movie look. From his precise sculpting to imposing figure, every detail is made to match the new movie, ensuring an authentic representation of his iconic character.