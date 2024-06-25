Toy Hub Fidget Quick Bop Keychain Game (One Supplied)

How fast can you Fidget? Find out in this Fidget Quick Bop Keychain Game.

Follow the sequence and press the face buttons that light up as quickly as you can! This mini key chain chase game is small and lightweight for fidget fun anywhere, anytime. It can enhance kids focus, fine motor skills, and hand-eye coordination during game time. The mini keychain chase game comes with a hanging keyring which can easily be attached to keys or bags. One colour supplied at random.